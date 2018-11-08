Warwick take control thanks to a double from Williams-Ellis

Warwick produced a fine second-half display to ease past Sutton and keep pace with the division’s frontrunners.

Oli Hobbs opened the scoring for Warwick in the 15th minute but they found themselves 2-1 down with 20 minutes left to play.

The hosts then clicked into gear, with James Barrett crashing the ball into the Sutton D for Ajan Reginald to deflect past the visitors’ keeper.

Martyn Stickley converted a one-on-one and as the visitors chased the game, Warwick took advantage.

A slick short-corner routine was finished with aplomb by captain Tim Williams-Ellis who then converted a penalty flick after the visitors’ keeper clattered Stevie Gibson.

With Sutton now without a keeper, Pete Newton added a sixth for the home side.

Warwick Men’s 2nds suffered a 14-0 defeat at East Midlands Premier leaders Repton who featured a South African World Cup player among their ranks.

The men’s 3rds got off to a fine start at Stourport 3rds, taking the lead after a neat short-corner routine was finished off by Tom Booker.

However, Stourport went for the aerial route and equalised shortly before half-time.

Stourport then produced a late winner, benefiting from the umpire being unsighted as the ball bounced off a home foot in the build-up to the goal.

Goals from John Sawson (2)and Harry Menasche earned Warwick Men’s 4ths a 3-1 win over the University of Warwick 4ths.

Warwick Women’s 1sts missed a chance to climb off the bottom of Midlands Feeder West after playing out a goalless draw with fellow strugglers Edgbaston Ladies 2nds.

After a sluggish start from the visitors, it needed Alex Hill to take a shot to the chest to prevent Edgbaston opening the scoring.

Warwick battled their way into the game but had to withstand a succession of short corners after the interval before enjoying their best period.

Unfortunately, the nearest they came to breaking the deadlock was a reverse-stick effort from Izzy Hurst which was well dealt with by the hosts.

The women’s 2nds suffered an 8-0 defeat to Olton & West Warwicks 3rds, a scoreline which flattered their opponents.

The 3rds fought back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 at Rugby & East Warwickshire 3rds.

Warwick started slowly in their early morning match and quickly found themselves two goals down.

Liz Holding pulled a goal back and the visitors were disappointed not to be awarded an equaliser just before the break.

A slick passing move allowed Vicky Allison to equalise in the second half but Rugby moved back in front when Anne Murray was unable to keep out a penalty flick.

Two added-time penalty corners were kept out by the home side who were then aggrieved when a penalty flick was awarded. Holding kept her cool to ensure honours ended even.