Warwick is all set to sparkle with Christmas jumps and festive jumpers

Warwick Racecourse is encouraging punters to get into the festive spirit a fortnight early at its upcoming Christmas raceday.

Racing fans are invited to bring their Christmas party to the Eventmasters Christmas at the Races fixture on Thursday December 13.

Racegoers are challenged to wear their best festive outfits and give themselves an early Christmas present with the racecourse executive promising to give out spot prizes for future racedays to anyone they think has made a good effort.

The draught horses from Hook Norton Brewery have been regulars at the track since the racecourse started stocking the breweries popular real ale and they will once again be trotting their way across to Warwick to attend the meeting in all their Christmas finery.

A total of seven races are scheduled to take place across the afternoon, with the first underway at 12.15pm and the last at 3.35pm.

It will be the penultimate fixture of the year at Warwick Racecourse, ahead of the track’s New Year’s Eve Race day - which regularly attracts crowds of more than 6,000.

Andre Klein, general manager at Warwick Racecourse, said: “We are approaching the end of the year and it has been another really pleasing one for those of us associated with the track.

“We have seen our attendances continue to grow for the third year in succession and the last month, all the hard work we have done has been recognised with a spate of acknowledgements and awards.

“Warwick added the Best Fining Dining Experience for its 1707 Restaurant at the recent National Racecourse Catering Awards, to its Racecourse Association’s Best Groundstaff Award and Jockey Club Award, for Best Experience.

“The course also made the finals of the Corporate Social Responsibility and Community Award at the Showcase Awards.

“I think the key to our success has been keeping things simple and remembering that a day at the races should be fun and entertaining for all who attend, whether they are an owner or a social racegoer. No day at Warwick is considered ‘just a day’.

“The Christmas meeting should be a really good example of what we do well. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone on the day in their favourite Christmas jumpers, hats and antlers - really embracing the festive spirit.”

The 1707 restaurant is sold out but the racecourse does have a few private boxes available as well as a Christmas Carvery in the trackside Paddock Pavilion which includes a three-course festive spread, entertainment and tipster talk for just £70 per person.

Gates open at 10.15am. Advance general admission tickets start from £15 and under-18s’ entry is free of charge when attending with a full paying adult.