Warwick finally get reward against struggling Worcester

Warwick Men’s 1sts eventually found a way past a stubborn Worcester to pick up a much-needed three points and a rare clean sheet into the bargain.

Rock-bottom Worcester came into the match on the back of their first win of the season and despite their lowly league position resolutely held out in the first half against sustained Warwick pressure.

It needed a piece of magic from man-of-the-match Ollie Hobbs to break the deadlock with a mazy dribble into the D followed by a reverse-stick finish opening the scoring.

The hosts doubled their lead after a series of attacks culminated in a scramble in the D, captain Tim Williams-Ellis pouncing to flick in on his reverse.

The final goal came from a well-oiled short corner routine, James Barrett providing the assist for Hobbs to deflect in.

The men’s 2nds were unable to make it back-to-back wins in the East Midlands Premier, going down to a 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Burton.

They were unlucky to find themselves two goals down at the break, falling behind to an own goal and then a lucky bobble that went over the keeper and only just evaded a diving defender to cross the line.

Warwick rallied in the second half but were unable to break down the massed ranks of the home team, who were content to sit on their two-goal advantage.

The men’s 4ths suffered a 6-0 defeat at a clinical University of Birmingham 4ths.

In a balanced first half which saw both sides unable to get a grip of the midfield, the visitors fell behind to two short-corner strikes from the home team.

The balance of play shifted a little in favour of Birmingham after the interval but Warwick looked threatening on the break without being able to force any clearcut chances.

In contrast, the rare spells of danger from the university side led to goals, with two excellent finishes and two scrappy efforts giving the scoreline a slightly lop-sided look.

The men’s 5ths ran out 3-2 winners against previously unbeaten Sutton Coldfield 7ths in South East Division Four, knocking their opponents off top spot in the process.

A late strike from Martin Reeves, his second of the goame, settled the outcome, with new-boy Killian Ashe having bagged Warwick’s opener.