Top two put down early marker in Division One

The new Leamington & District League season started with last year’s top two in Division One posting big wins, writes Phil John.

Champions St George’s B, who have recruited Andy Woodcock, defeated Free Church D 9-1 with Mark Jackson and Laurence Sweeney unbeaten and Woodcock winning two but missing out on a clean sweep when losing to James Robertson.

Woodcock did notch the doubles with Sweeney.

Runners-up Colebridge A also met a Free Church side, claiming a 9-1 victory against Free Church B.

Paul Lenormand and Ben Willson grabbed hat-tricks and the doubles and Kate Hughes added two, falling to Church’s top junior Ricardo Bolanos.

Phoenix saw off newly promoted Nomads A 7-3 despite an impressive treble from Simon Nolan.

Taran Dhillon , Gareth Edmunds and William Panes all collected two singles and Dhillon and Edmunds took the doubles 11-5 in the fifth.

Free Church A were 8-2 victors at Whitnash A.

Jack Green and Dave Ramsey were unbeaten and Sam Weaving contributed two, losing out to Mark Woolerton who also partnered Kevin Arris to the doubles.

Rugby A overcame Free Church C 7-3. Ryan Lines was their mainstay with a treble and Sam Cafearo and Niall Herbert chipped in with braces.

Sam Wiggins won two singles for Church and steered Jeff Harris to the doubles.

In Division Two, relegated County Council A whitewashed St George’s C 10-0.

Chris Brewer and Pat McCabe have been strengthened by the signing of Paul Calloway and the trio will be hard to beat.

The other relegated team, St George’s A, romped to a 9-1 success over Millennium A.

Damon Fenton and Barry Hook won all their singles and Gary Jackson won twice as well as pairing with Fenton for the doubles win. Jack Shardlow staved off the whitewash.

Free Church E dispatched County Council C 8-2 with Chris Blowey and Josh Yarrow winning seven of the points.

Eduardo Bolanos posted his first win at this level but was beaten by Mark Freeman and Cliff Jackson.

Nomads Enigmas fought hard to tie their match with Whitnash B, for whom Paul Riman won his three.

Richard Smith and Dennis Woodhead helped Riman to five but Enigmas bounced back with two wins from Steve Proctor, singles from Malc Macfarlane and Free Church loanee Milly Green and the doubles from Macfarlane and Proctor, 13-11 in the decider.

Two of the title contenders in Division Three clashed when Colebridge B entertained St George’s D.

Tracey Fletcher was in outstanding form for the visitors, winning her three and guiding Richard Grover to the doubles. Grover won a vital point over Michael Credland and Jerry Simmons also won once to clinch victory.