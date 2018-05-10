Titanic performance from Bears sinks London

Warwickshire Bears put themselves in pole position to finish top of the BWBL First Division South courtesy of a 74-46 victory at previous leaders London Titans 2.

The reverse fixture had finished in a one-point win for Bears so they knew they were in for a tough encounter.

However, from the tip-off, Bears were in determined mood and a tough defensive display by guards Lee Powell and Rob Whale restricted the hosts to just a point in the opening quarter.

In contrast, Jacob Robinson, Ben Haigh and Dan Gill piled on the points at the other end as Bears opened up a 22-1 lead to take a firm grip of the match.

Titans eventually found their range and brought it back to 35-18 at half-time but the damage had been done.

Robinson, Haigh and Gill were again in prolific form in the third quarter, allowing Bears to bring on promising junior Aaron Grant for the final quarter along with Derek Hall and Dan Smith to see out the game.

Despite the convincing margin of victory, Warwickshire Bears coach Tom Masterson said he was never able to fully relax.

“All the way through I was apprehensive as I know what a fantastic team they are and that they could come back at us at any time,” admitted Masterson.

“The team were absolutely awesome today and the usual accolades will go to Jacob (Robinson), Ben (Haigh) and Gilly (Dan Gill) for the scores but the stars for me today were Rob Whale and Lee Powell who were absolutely awesome defensively and don’t get the recognition they deserve like the other lads get.”