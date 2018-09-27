Talented Ansell gets help to continue her education in and out of the ring

Cleary’s boxer Morgan Ansell has received a boost to her education thanks to the backing of the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS).

The Sport England-funded scheme aims to help talented athletes get the best from their sporting and academic careers without having to choose between the two.

Seventeen-year-old Ansell, who is in the final year of her A-Levels, will now begin a partnership with the University of Birmingham where she will receive lifestyle, nutritional and psychological support, physiotherapy, strength and conditioning and private healthcare.

Ansell, from Rugby, is currently studying Economics, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths and plans to go to university in September next year to study Economics, with the University of Cambridge her preferred choice.

She sits a pre-interview exam on October 31.

The three-time national champion also faces a busy season in the ring alongside her studies, with a Great Britain assessment her primary aim.

She is currently looking for local sponsors to help her on her path to international honours.

Any interested parties should contact her coach Edwin Cleary on 07772 3389774.

Meanwhile, despite the off-season, Cleary’s have enjoyed a busy summer which included a squad visit to Sheffield to meet the GB squad and watch them train.

It included a seminar at the Boxing Science department at Hallam University, with four of their boxers added to the programme.

They also visited the Ingle Gym for sparring where the boxers had the chance to meet Billy Joe Saunders, the world middleweight champion who has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks.

And, last Saturday, the club was given 20 free tickets for Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title show at Wembley Stadium.