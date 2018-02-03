St George’s B overwhelm Free Church B to consolidate top spot

St George’s B reinforced their hold on top spot in Division One of the Leamington League with a 9-1 win over Free Church B, writes Phil John.

Mark Jackson and Laurence Sweeney were in top form to take seven of the points and Ron Vose added a useful double.

Jack Green had a very encouraging win for Church to stave off the whitewash.

Second-placed Free Church A were thumped 8-2 by Rugby A.

Ryan Lines won his three and the doubles with Sam Cafearo.

Cafearo and Danny Ricks claimed braces with Sam Weaving and Sam Wiggins getting consolations.

However, Rugby had a setback of their own when losing 7-3 to struggling Phoenix.

Lines took a hat-trick but the Coventry outfit bounced back through Taran Dhillon (2), Callum Martin (2) and Mark Rose (2), Rose joining Paul Calloway for a winning doubles.

Colebridge kept alive their outside chance of the title after beating the ever-improving Free Church C 7-3.

Ben Willson won three, newcomer Paul Lenormand, a French player, won twice and Kate Hughes once with Lenormand and Willson taking the doubles.

Dave Ramsey won two in reply and Ricardo Bolanos enjoyed an excellent win over county champion Hughes.

County Council B overcame their A side 7-3 thanks to a Nilton Green treble. He also won the doubles with two-time winner Murray Stevenson and Martin Hunter grabbed a single. Pat McCabe (2) and Chris Brewer (1) replied.

Simon Nolan’s splendid triple was not enough to help Nomads Aces overcome Free Church D in the battle of the top two in Division Two.

Paul Rowan chipped in with two but Church responded with two wins for Milan Sajiv and one apiece from Adam Cofler and James Robertson, with Robertson and Sajiv lifting the doubles to ensure honours were even.

Church are a point adrift of Nomads but with a match in hand, with the chasing pack are further 23 points behind.

One of those are Rugby B who fell 6-4 to struggling St George’s C.

Brian Aston was in great form, winning his three, Kevin Finn chipped in with two and Len Coonan supplied one.

Jack Evans got two in reply, Hugh Crosfield won once and the pair combined for the doubles.

Fellow strugglers County Council C overcoming Eathorpe A 7-3.

Mark Freeman was unbeaten in singles and the doubles with Cliff Jackson. Jackson won twice and Tony Ford once. Brain Hobill bagged two for the villagers and Marius Morariu provided a single.

Finally, Free Church E edged their derby with Free Church F 6-4.

The Blowey brothers, Chris and Phil, had two singles wins apiece and paired for the doubles. Young Emily Beasley added one.

Lewis Singleton and Anthony Smith both recorded braces in response.