Sibley targets more medals at fourth Commonwealth Games

Kelly Sibley will compete in her fourth Commonwealth Games after being named in the England squad to travel to Australia.

The Leamington athlete won mixed doubles bronze alongside Danny Reed in Glasgow in 2014, completing an England 1-2-3 in the event.

She also featured in the 2006 games in Melbourne and the 2010 edition in Delhi.

The 29-year-old has been named alongside Tin-Tin Ho, Maria Tsaptsinos and Denise Payet for the event in Gold Coast in April.

She said: “To be selected for any major Games is always exciting and I’m always really proud to represent England.

“My first Commonwealths were in Australia in 2006 and to compete there again is really exciting.”

After near-misses in the team event at the last two games, when England finished fourth, Sibley will be hoping to go at least one better and win a medal, as well as challenging in singles and doubles.

In the team event, our main goal is to get a medal and I think we will be there or thereabouts.

“If we can come together as a team and play well, we can get that medal.

“I remember finishing fourth in Delhi in 2010 and I lost the deciding match against Malaysia 12-10 in the fifth set. It was one of the worst feelings I’ve ever had and probably the worst in my career.

“But I used it to spur myself on and in Glasgow Danny and me played fantastically to win that bronze.

“I’ve got good memories from Glasgow and it’s still fresh in the mind even though it’s four years ago. We can use what we achieved then and hopefully push on.”

Team England will be challenging for nine medals across both table tennis and para-table tennis on the Gold Coast with competition running from April 5-15.

Sibley has already been named in the England squad for the Team World Cup, to be held at the Copper Box Arena in London from February 22-25.