Phoenix rise from the ashes of 10-0 loss to beat Free Church

Colebridge continued their push for a top-two finish in Division One of the Leamington League with a whitewash of Phoenix, Ian Ferguson, Kate Hughes and Ben Willson inflicting the damage, writes Phil John.

However, Phoenix subsequently eased their relegation worries with a 7-3 win over Free Church B.

Mark Rose’s treble set them on the way and he was supported by braces from Taran Dhillon and Callum Martin.

Jack Green starred for Church with two singles plus the doubles with Harry Purewal.

In their first season in the top flight, Free Church C sit in fourth place after defeating Wellesbourne 7-3.

Dave Ramsey and Nikit Sajiv collected all their points and it was left to Alan Cotton, John Price and Gary Stewart to pick up consolation singles.

Wellesbourne then went down to Free Church A who beat them 8-2.

Sam Weaving and Sam Wiggins were undefeated in singles and Tom Brocklehurst lost out to Cotton who also claimed the doubles with Stewart.

Whitnash A overcame County Council A 7-3 to keep their opponents in bottom position.

Mark Woolerton won three, Paul Riman two and Kevin Ariss one as well as helping Woolerton to the doubles. Clive Irwin, Chris Maiden and Pat McCabe all won once in reply.

Nomads A maintained their Division Two title charge with a 9-1 win over St George’s C.

Andy Davies and Paul Rowan bagged seven of their points with Tony Thomas contributing two. Len Coonan grabbed a consolation.

St George’s C upped their game against Nomads Enigmas but were edged out 6-4.

Steve Proctor was in supreme form for the victors, winning his three.

Second-placed Whitnash B could yet grab the Division Three crown after two big wins.

County Council D were whitewashed 10-0 courtesy of Richard Smith, Greg Swan and Dennis Woodhead and Free Church H were then swept away 9-1, their cause not helped by being a player short. As well as the three conceded, Smith and Swan won their remaining singles and Woodhead fell only to Eduardo Bolanos. Smith and Woodhead took the doubles.

Free Church H enjoyed better fortunes at Warwick University A despite losing three singles to Arslan Arwan.

They wrapped up the other seven with two wins apiece for Bolanos, Milly Green and Josh Yarrow, with Bolanos and Green combining for the doubles.

Two struggling sides clashed, with Free Church I gaining a 6-4 success at Free Church G.

Chris Jones won an impressive hat-trick for the I side, with Ben Hall claiming two and Jones and Dan Shaw combining for the crucial doubles.

Eve Briscoe (2), Milly Bradshaw (1) and Tom Fletcher (1) kept it tense.

Free Church G suffered another 6-4 defeat at the hands of Rugby D.

Stuart Mills was the Rugby star with three and the doubles with Freddy Jones who won one. Callum Ball supplied the other point. Bradshaw and Fletcher shared G’s points.