Mander’s hunger pays off as she finishes second at World Champs

Leamington’s Antonia Mander continued her rapid rise at the weekend with a runners-up spot at the PCA World Championships in Birmingham.

The 20-year-old, who only started taking weightlifting seriously two years ago, finished second in the junior bikini bodybuilding section behind Hungarian Vivian Lengyel.

Mander had qualified for the Championships after winning both the Welsh and British titles.

Mander, who trains at Urban Sports Fitness Gym in Warwick and the Fitness Factory in Binley, said she was “over the moon” with the result.

The personal trainer reduced her calorie intake to around 850 calories a day in the build-up to competition.

However, with the season now over, she was able celebrate with a meal with her family, though the strict counting of calories remains.

“My food is now going up and cardio is being decreased,” she said.

“I get to lay off the gas a little for the next few months before I diet down again next year.

“I mainly miss the social side of things so being able to eat a meal with my family and enjoy time with them rather than binge eat a pizza.

“Now I’m back on a strict diet that slowly increases my calories as my body will be super sensitive for the next few weeks.”