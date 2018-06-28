King is on the right Road after first top-12 finish

Jordan King earned his best IndyCar finish of the season, finishing 12th at the Kohler Grand Prix on his first-ever visit to Road America.

When the green flag dropped for the start of the Grand Prix in Wisconsin, Will Power, who was starting second, appeared to lose all power and cars stacked up trying to avoid him, enabling King to capitalise and jump up three spots.

The 24-year-old made his first pit stops on Lap 13, choosing to complete his second stint on a set of Firestone’s sticker black Firehawks and rejoined the action in 13th, his original starting position.

After the entire field had made their first stops, the Harbury driver found himself in 15th but managed to work his way back forward with some great driving and climbed to 12th.

Making his next pit stop on Lap 27, choosing scuffed reds, the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet stalled on King when he went to exit his pit box and he dropped to 18th.

He persisted again with some brilliant overtakes and composed driving to again move his way forward up the order and into 12th.

For the final stint of the race, King went with his remaining set of sticker red and retained the 12th spot after all cars completed their final stops.

He was successful at hitting his fuel number throughout the final stint and crossed the finishing line in 12th place to record his best finish of the season.

“Other than the stall, if I didn’t mess that up, I think we would have been up in that group that Spencer (Pigot) was in,” said King.

“Not too bad in the end but a couple of small things cost us quite a lot of time on the track.”