Khalsa claim opening-day win over former giants of the game

Khalsa opened their 2018/19 campaign with a superb win at former European champions Cannock, newly relegated from the National League.

The visitors started well with some patient build-up leading to a penalty corner for Aaron Nagra which was cleared off the line.

Amritpal Atwal, Sav Lall and Alex Idoine linked up well to force a save from the Cannock keeper which led to another penalty corner.

This time, Nagra’s effort slipped agonisingly wide of the target.

After the interval, Khalsa were rewarded for their persistence when Anit Chudasama stole the ball in the middle of the park and advanced on goal only to be impeded in the circle, earning the visitors a third penalty corner. Idoine stepped up and successfully flicked the ball into the bottom corner.

Cannock replied immediately with an effort at goal but keeper Elliot Rider was able to steer the ball away from danger.

A fourth penalty corner saw Khalsa double their lead. Nagra forced an initial save from the keeper and Chudasama followed up to push the ball into the net.

Trailing 2-0, Cannock adopted a more attacking formation and were eventually rewarded courtesy of a superb strike from former Khalsa player Stuart Gooderham five minutes from time.

However, despite the hosts pressing for an equaliser, Khalsa saw the game out to claim all three points.

Cannock 2nds conceded their game against Khalsa who were awarded a 3-0 victory.

Khalsa 3rd maintained their form from last season with an 11-2 thrashing of Marker Harborough 2nds in South East Division One.

Khalsa broke the deadlock when Matty Nobes found Eddie Pulling to deflect the ball in at the back post.

The visitors quickly added another two through Amanvir Hayer and Alex Murdoch.

Market Harborough pulled a goal back just before the break but Khalsa stepped up a gear in the second period, with Tally Khera, Nobes, Murdoch and Rob Love all adding their names to the scoresheet.

The 4ths completed a clean sweep of victories for the club with a 10-1 thrashing of Stratford 5ths in South East Division Four.

Parvinder Sangha, Balbir Sarai, Juggy Hayer and Jordan Taylor were their goalscorers.

Khalsa are looking for new players.

Whether you want to play at the highest level or just want to play socially, contact the club on 07923051670 for further details.