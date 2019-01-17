Khalsa back up to second after a tigerish display

Khalsa climbed to second in a tightly packed Midlands Premier after beating visitors Barford Tigers 4-2 in their first match of 2019.

Khalsa, who were without Amritpal Atwal and Amrit Gill, took the lead in the opening minutes after a challenge from Sean Robinson released Jack Durden to initiate a counter attack on the left. Durden then set up Alex Idoine who made no mistake.

Khalsa continued to rely on the counter attack and Sav Lall and Gurminder Ghattaura linked up on the right flank to earn a penalty corner which Idoine converted to double the hosts’ lead.

After the break, selfless running from Ben Northedge created a first corner of the half, only for Idoine to fire it over the bar.

Tigers pressed high up the pitch and eventually pounced on an unforced error, with a pinpoint pass to the back post deflected in to reduce the deficit.

The momentum of the game shifted in Tigers’ favour and man-of-the-match Elliot Rider was called on to produce a number of fine saves.

Tigers deservedly equalised with 15 minutes to go courtesy of a well-executed strike into the roof of the net but Khalsa remained unfazed, creeping up the pitch with some intricate passing and earning a penalty corner.

Aaron Nagra’s effort fell kindly to Idoine who struck the ball low into the corner to restore Khalsa’s lead.

The home side continued to defend well and capitalised on the visitors pouring forward in search of an equaliser. A through ball from Anit Chudasama put Lall through on goal and he produced a neat piece of skill to round the keeper only to be impeded.

Idoine then slotted home the resultant penalty stroke to secure the three points for Khalsa.

Khalsa 3rds suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Oundle 1sts, with the visitors converting the winning penalty corner in the dying seconds of the game.

Luke Foster had earlier scored Khalsa’s equaliser after Oundle had gone in front early on.

Late goals were also the undoing of Khalsa 4ths who suffered a 3-1 defeat at Olton 6ths.

Despite Alfie Black producing a series of fine saves, the visitors found themselves trailing 1-0 at the interval.

Amanvir Hayer pulled Khalsa level after the break but a quickfire double from the home side late in the game settled the fixture.

Khalsa moved into the fourth round of the England Hockey Over-40s’ Tier 2 Championships thanks to a 5-0 win at home to Northampton Saints on Sunday.

The home side were without influential playmaker Dharminder Hundal through illness but were still able to field a strong squad and dominated the first half.

Only a catalogue of top-drawer saves from the Northampton keeper kept them in the game and Khalsa went in at the break just one goal to the good.

However, a more clinical second-half performance saw the home side add a further four goals to ease through.

Micky Hayer scored a hat-trick, with Surinder Saini and Sean Robinson also on the scoresheet.

Khalsa Over-60s have been drawn away to Kent in their championships after edging past Devon & Cornwall 1-0.

