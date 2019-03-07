Kandola’s qualification takes him to the next step

Fitzpatrick’s Boxing Club Babs Kandola has gained his Level 2 England Boxing coaching badge.

Kandola started coaching three years ago when founding Fitzpatrick’s BC with head coach Derek Fitzpatrick.

“It’s fair to say there would be no boxing club without Babs,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Even the name of the club was chosen by Babs –something I’m proud of but still not sure of!

“Babs has a hunger for knowledge in all forms of coaching and is a UEFA A qualified football coach as well as a weightlifting and gym instructor.

“This Level 2 qualifies him to push on to the England pathway.”

Meanwhile, a selected few from Fitzpatrick’s rubbed shoulders with the great and the good of the boxing world on a trip to the world famous Gallagher’s Gym in Bolton – home to the Amir Khan Academy.

Sean Leahy, Freddie Finn and Emre Stack were the lucky trio to make the trip and they witnessed the preparation of world Super Middleweight Callum Smith, his brother former World Light Middleweight champion Liam Smith and former World Lightweight champion Anthony Crolla in the build-up to his fight with Vasyl Lomachenko.