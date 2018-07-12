Iceland youngster claims British Open title at Quarry Park

The course record fell when Quarry Park Disc Golf staged the 40th British Open last weekend.

Players from ten countries were represented in a field of 90 at Old Milverton Lane, with eventual winner, 15-year-old Blær Örn Ásgeirsson, among a strong Icelandic contingent.

The USA was represented by husband and wife Jay and Des Reading, who have been full-time touring professionals for 15 years.

Des has four world titles in the women’s division, while Jay has five world putting titles and jointly they have been mixed doubles world champions.

Belgium’s Maxime Tanghe and Londoner Dan Ryan were the other pre-tournament favourites.

When play got under way, Iceland’s Mikael Máni Freysson produced a first round to match the weather conditions, carding a three-under-par 54.

He was closely followed by veteran local pro and course owner Derek Robins who was a shot further back, competing in the Pro Masters 50+ competition.

Tanghe took the lead in the second round after Freysson carded a 60 but Ásgeirsson was only a shot further back after matching the Belgian’s 52.

Ásgeirsson then hit a course record seven-under-par round of 50 in the third round to open up a four-shot lead over his compatriot Freysson.

He then extended his lead to six over the final nine holes, which featured the top five players, to clinch the title.

Tanghe was second, with Jay Reading third.

It was no surprise that the women’s division was dominated by Des Reading, with the former world champion finishing 19 shots clear of runner-up Finland’s Katja Hiironen.

The Pro Masters 40+ division for players aged 40 and over was won by Frenchman Mehdi Boukarabila.

In the MP50 division, Robins played his best golf for some years to build on his opening-round 55, holding off a strong challenge from Belgium’s Jean-Louis Tanghe to win by five shots.

The amateur title was claimed by Charlie O’Brien from Newcastle who beat Iceland’s Snorri Guðröðarson on the first play-off hole.

The under-15 title went to Kenilworth’s Noah Smithson, who shot three remarkably consistent rounds in his first tournament.

Over £1,000 was paid out in prize money for the professional divisions but nobody was able to claim the extra £1,000 which was on offer for a hole in one on the 8th hole.

For anybody interested in getting into the sport there is a special opportunity coming up on August 4 which is National Disc Golf Day.

Events will be held at Quarry Park and at Bedworth and you can get a great quality golf disc and mini together with free coaching for just £5, which is way below normal retail cost for the disc alone.

For more information, log on to www.quarrypark.co.uk/