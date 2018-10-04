Heydon seals his place in the BDO World Championship

Lillington’s Nigel Heydon qualified for the BDO World Professional Darts Championship on Wednesday when beating Adam Smith-Neale two sets to nil in Bridlington.

Heydon won his group thanks to 2-1 victories over Catalonia’s Carles Arola and Wales’ Nathan Treadgold and a 2-0 success against Theo De Jong (Netherlands).

He then beat the USA’s Tom Sawyer 2-0 to set up a clash against Smith-Neale, with the victory securing him one of just four places for the Lakeside at the turn of the year.

Heydon was also aiming to qualify for the Winmau World Masters where he faces Callan Rydz in his first match today.

The 48-year-old has just returned from the Europe Cup in Budapest where he helped the four-strong England men’s team take the overall team award.

Heydon reached the last 16 of the pairs alongside Paul Hogan and was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the singles by Scotland’s Alan Soutar.