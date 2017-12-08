Full range of jumpers will be in evidence at Warwick

Racing returns to Warwick on Thursday when the Larkshill Engineering Juvenile Hurdle kicks off a seven-race card for the course’s Eventmasters Christmas at the Races meeting, writes David Hucker.

Racegoers are being encouraged to pull on their Christmas jumpers with prizes on offer for the most original and ‘cheesy’ jumpers, including an annual membership to the course and tickets to future race meetings, plus gifts from Warwick’s community supporters.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone on the day in their favourite Christmas jumpers and embracing the festive spirit,” said manager Andre Klein.

“It’s vital that all horses racing at Warwick are good jumpers, so we wanted to challenge racegoers to wear ones where all patterns go. We will try and get everyone together for a big group photo in the stands, which will be a bit of fun.

“It’s a great chance to do something different for your Christmas party this year and make sure it’s one that everyone remembers for all the right reasons.”

Last year’s meeting saw a debut hurdles win for Willoughby Court, who followed up at the course in January before landing the Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. He is unbeaten in two chases this term and looks another to add to Warwick’s roll of honour which recently saw Bristol de Mai, a winner over the course in 2015, line himself up for a £1m bonus by taking the first leg of jumping’s Triple Crown with a wide-margin win at Haydock Park.

Tickets are still available for the popular Christmas-themed GoodGoing Marquee which offers racegoers a three-course festive feast, with live music and entertainment throughout the day.

Gates open two hours before the first race at 10.20am and the Eventmasters Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race brings the afternoon’s entertainment to a close at 3.35pm. Advanced tickets for the main enclosure are priced at £12.50 with under-18s admitted free.