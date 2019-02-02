Free Church all set to benefit from Junior League experience

Lillington Free Church performed admirably on day three of the National Junior League at Wood Green School in Wednesbury despite eight of their nine players still being cadets.

After two days when all teams had played each other, the sides were split into three divisions.

In the top flight, the A team of Josh Yarrow, Eduardo Bolanos and Tom Yarrow faced five teams in a six-set format.

They lost 5-1 to Woodfield of Wolverhampton with Josh beating Joshua Webb, ranked 44 places above him, 4-2 to Wood Green A, with Josh beating Ryan Cox and Bolanos accounting for Ignats Valnuhins and by the same scoreline to Rugby.

Josh beat Dan Burgess and Bolanos defeated Alex Bowe, losing out 11-9 in the fifth to Callum Ball to deny a draw.

However, stalemates against JLM of Evesham where Josh beat Alex Emms, ranked 17 places above him, and Bolanos and Tom beat Jonny Lyons and then Draycott A of Long Eaton with Bolanos winning two and Tom one, restored pride.

In Division Two, the B side beat Colebridge B 7-2, Nicholas and Chris Ho winning all three singles and Eleanor Fletcher taking one.

The all-girl team of Draycott B were routed 9-0, with Fletcher producing an eyecatching win over Jasmine Coker, the England number 77, and then Littleover of Derby were cast aside 7-2, Nicholas winning three and Chris and Fletcher two apiece.

In Division Three, the C team were equally successful.

Wood Green B were sunk 8-1, Joe Shrimpton (3), Owain Jones (3) and George Barnes (2) doing the damage.

This was followed by a 7-2 win over a Nomads outfit made up of teams’ reserve players and an 8-1 success against Colebridge B.