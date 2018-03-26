Evetts is up to the challenge at tour event in Milton Keynes

Stockton’s Ted Evetts confirmed his return to form with victory at the fourth and final PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour event of the weekend at Milton Keynes on Sunday.

Evetts impressively saw off Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski - a recent PDC ProTour winner - 5-1 in the final to lift his first Challenge Tour title.

The 20-year-old former Development Tour event winner and a World Championship qualifier last year, began his route to the £25,000 title with a 5-3 victory over Darren Place.

Next he edged out Justin Smith 5-4, before seeing off Ben Burton, Koltsov and Rhys Griffin.

In the quarter-finals, Evetts comfortably dealt with Matt Padgett 5-3 before being pushed all the way to a deciding ninth leg by Event Six finalist Jason Lowe in the last four.

Evetts’ victory, following on Dennis Nilsson’s in event seven earlier in the day, means there have now been eight separate winners from as many events in 2018.

The PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour continues on May 5-6, with Events 9-12 taking place at the Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan.