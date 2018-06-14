Evetts back at the summit after Development victory

Ted Evetts once again tasted success on the PDC Unicorn Development Tour as he was victorious at Event 12 in Wigan on Sunday.

With the victory, Evetts returned to the top of the PDC Development Tour order of merit.

The Stockton thrower had been knocked off the top spot by German Martin Schindler who won both events on Saturday.

Evetts reached the semi-finals of Event 11 courtesy of victories over Jack Neary (4-2), Adam Paxton (4-0), Matt Sharpe (4-0), Martin Schindler (4-2), Dawson Murschell (4-2) and Tommy Wilson (5-3) before being whitewashed by eventual winner Ryan Meikle.

However, he bounced back to win the afternoon’s event courtesy of a 5-2 victory over Belgian Dimitri van den Bergh.

Evetts reached the final thanks to wins over Seppe Giebens (4-0), Brad Ellis (4-1), Brian Raman (4-3), Adam Watson (4-3), Christian Bunse (4-2), Schindler (5-2) and Melvin de Fijter (5-3).

Evetts who lost his Tour Card at the end of 2017, will be hoping to maintain his place at the top of the order of merit with the PDC offering a place in the William Hill World Darts Championship and a two-year Tour Card to the top two come the end of the season.