Bears show plenty of heart in tough weekend

Warwickshire Bears coach Tom Masterson paid tribute to the strength of his side after they suffered a full house of defeats in the second round of the BWB Women’s League in Nottingham.

Injuries hampered Bears over the course of the weekend as they suffered league defeats to Blackhawks (50-14), Worcester Wolves (37-20), Angels of the North (53-28) and Leicester Cobras (37-23).

However, Masterson was delighted with the application and resolve of his inexperienced squad.

“I can’t express how proud of the girls I’m am at the moment,” said Masterson.

“At no time did I see any of their heads dropping.

“It was a hard weekend for injuries and results and just shows us that we must keep trying to recruit new players and keep training together as a team.”

A 28-16 friendly win over Scottish Women’s Warriors on the second day provided further comfort for Bears who then went on to produce their best performance of the weekend in the defeat to Leicester.

Anna Turney and Ellan Fraser were the standout performers against the Warriors, with Fraser going on to top-score with 11 points against the Cobras and Masterson was quick to highlight her contribution.

“I have to make a special mention of young Ellan Fraser,” he said.

“She was brilliant in all our games and to finish as our leading scorer just shows how much talent she has.”

Anyone interested in joining Bears’ women’s side can contact Masterson at info@bearswbc.com or by calling 07946 518354.