Leamington to stage new half-marathon this summer

There will be a new race on the sporting calendar this year with the launch of the Leamington Spa Half Marathon.

Organised by Leamington-based community interest company Raceways Events, it will take place on Sunday July 1 (9am).

The official route will not be announced until entries open on February 1 but it will start at the Royal Pump Room Gardens and head south out of the town towards Radford Semele then through the villages of Offchurch, Hunningham and Weston Under Wetherley before heading back into Leamington for a tour of the town centre’s historic gardens and parks, finishing at Mill Gardens.

Raceways CEO Martine Verweij said: “We are honoured and so excited to be launching the Leamington Spa Half Marathon.

“The course is traffic-free and extremely scenic - starting in the town centre then taking in picturesque villages before finishing with a tour of Victoria Park, Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens.

“We see this event as a great opportunity to showcase Leamington Spa, bringing local and wider communities together for a great day out.”

www.leamingtonspahalfmarathon.co.uk