Kenilworth Runners’ Oxtoby climbs into the top 50 at Beacon Solstice Run

Four Kenilworth Runners took part in the Beacon Solstice Run, a popular five mile undulating trail race within the boundaries of Beacon Hill Country Park, the second highest point in Leicestershire.

On a beautiful summer evening, David Oxtoby clocked 37min 37sec to finish inside the top 50.

Pauline and Tom Dable with Louise Andrews.

He was followed by Gail Audhali and Elisse Breugelmans, running together in 42:54 and Michelle Oxtoby (44:29).

Tom and Pauline Dable, returned to the Kingham Race after an absence of 16 years.

Founded in 1975, the 12k out-and-back route from the Cotswold village of Kingham to Churchill, twice, was adapted this year due to dwindling numbers to a circular race of 10k.

Tom clocked 56:28 and Pauline 63:04.

There were 82 finishers and the race was won by Oliver Ambrose (unattached) in 36:51.

Colin Bailey took part in this self-navigated Malvern Midsummer Trail Marathon, run over the Malvern Hills with an elevation gain of 4,967ft.

Despite missing a checkpoint which resulted in running back up a massive hill and an additional mile, he finished in a very creditable time of 5hr 49min.

Three Kenilworth Runners took on the challenging Giants Head Trail Marathon, starting and finishing in the village of Sydling St Nicholas, Dorset.

In soaring temperatures and amid numerous hills, the trio ran together until 20 miles when Stephen Chalkley ran ahead to finish in 5:22:28, with Mike Scandrett and Richard Broadbent finishing in 5:26:30 and 5:26:41, respectively.

Spa Striders’ Liz Draper finished in 6:41:11 for eighth in the F30 category despite a marshal sending her off on a wrong turn.

Dave Pettifer, returning from illness, finished first MV65 in 1:45:51 at the Torbay Half Marathon.

The race was won by Tom Merson (Exeter) in 69:03.

Andy Snow completed the GB Ultras Pennine Barrier 50 mile race on Saturday which featured a 9,068ft elevation gain, in 12hr 24min.

Martin Dorrill was first home for Kenilworth Runners in the Gate Gallop 10k, which started out from the Anker Valley Sports Complex in Tamworth.

Dorrill clocked 41min 16sec on the dry, rutted off-road course.

He was followed by Louise Andrews (46:38, 1st FV45), Neil Sheward (46:41), Debbie Streets (57:21), Tom Dable (59:29, 1st MV70) and Pauline Dable (70:41, 1st LV65).

The race was won by Alun Thomas (South Derbyshire Runners) in 36:43 and there were 298 finishers.

Up in the Lakes at the 10 Peaks Challenge, Spa Striders’ James Hartwright (and his mum) showed incredible endurance, completing the ascents of ten of the highest peaks in the Lake District in a day, finishing in 11:16:20.

Spa Striders’ Gethyn Friswell raced in Leeds at race five of the Even Splits 5k Series, finishing in 19min 30sec.

He then went on to race the Round Sheffield Run on Sunday, a trail stages race.

The stages made up 11.5 miles (14.7 including walks between stages), with Friswell finishing in 1:23:24.

Striders’ Cam Gow finished a fine fifth in the Cheddar Gorge Omnium, a series of points races featuring a sprint, hill climb, middle distance and endurance event with points awarded for each.

Striders’ Helen and Mike Pugh took on the Swansea Half Marathon with Mike finishing in 1:31:16 and Helen smashing her personal best by over two minutes to come home in 2:07:46.

Meanwhile,at the Lulworth Castle 10k trail race, the in-form Claire Murphy finished fifth lady in 46:28.

Garath Radbourne finished the Humber Bridge Half Marathon in 2:05:26, with Kimberley Fryer clocking 2:23:37.

Bishops Itchington’s Corinne Moss (Do3) was the third female overall at the Leeds Castle Triathlon.

She completed the Olympic distance 1.5k swim in 26:04,32 and 40k bike in 1:16:17 before clocking 43:53 for the 10k run.