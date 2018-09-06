IN PICTURES: Savery stays the new course to win revamped Kenilworth Half Marathon

Leamington C&AC’s Andy Savery saw off allcomers to win the Kenilworth Half Marathon on Sunday.

Savery was always prominent in the lead group which was whittled down from six to three as the runners headed back into Kenilworth town centre from Beausale.

BRAT’s Daniel Robinson dropped off the pace around the 11-mile mark and Savery had too much for McCarkiss Elite’s Chris Jordan over the closing stages, pulling away to win in a time of 1hr 12 min 51sec.

Jordan eventually finished 15 seconds back, with Robinson third in 1:13:44.

Kenilworth Runners’ Ben Taylor and Connor Carson were also members of the original lead group, with Taylor clocking a new personal best of 1:14:37 for fourth and Carson winning the MV45 category for his sixth-placed finish of 1:16:08.

Last year’s winner, Leamington C&AC’s Paul Andrew, progressed through the field to finish tenth in 1:17:58 with Richard Merrell (1:20:15) 16th.

Under-20 athlete Greg West (1:21:06) put in a strong performance to finish 18th in his second race over 13.1 miles, with Vassilis Andreoulakis (21st in 1:21:33) and Dean Mawby (29th in 1:22:58) completing Leamington’s winning men’s Warwickshire Road Race League team.

Kenilworth finished runners-up in the men’s race with George Crawford (20th in 1:21:16) and Kev Hope (28th in 1:22:56) joining Taylor and Carson, with Matt Dyer (1:23:09) and Nick Lawrence (1:26:44) completing their Road Race League counters.

The first Spa Strider was Chris McKeown who was second in his category and eighth overall in 1:17:38.

Neil Smith followed in 1:17:51, with Ian Allen eighth senior male in 1:21:03.

Fellow Striders David Mills (1:24:08), Chris Liddle (1:24:46), Simon Parsons (1:25:38), Simon Ludford (1:27:38) and Chris Wilson (1:28:43) all dipped below 90 minutes, with Wilson producing a PB.

Nuneaton Harriers’ Polly Keen was the first lady home in 1:23:46, with the unattached Alison Taylor coming home in 1:25:06.

Northbrook AC’s Natasha White was third in 1:25:34, with Leamington C&AC’s Natalie Bhangal having to settle for fifth in a competitive ladies’ field in 1:28:17.

Fellow C&AC runner Jenny Jeeves was 11th overall and second FV45 in 1:32:56, with Wendy Daniels their third counter in 1:42:26.

Louisa Pointon was the first Kenilworth lady to finish (8th senior lady in 1:34:07), with Rachel Miller fifth LV35 in 1:34:55 and Dorota Woloszynska sixth LV35 in 1:35:33, a new PB by more than five minutes.

The trio were Kenilworth ladies’ team counters, finishing second, just a point behind Knowle and Dorridge.

Louise Andrews was fifth LV45 in 1:36:50.

Spa Striders’ ladies were led home by Clare Hinton who was eighth FV35 in 1:36:02.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 58, Steve Hundal (Leamington C&AC, 1:26:07); 73, James Keasley (1:28:05); 76, Jason Hill (Leamington C&AC, 1:28:36), 77, Dave Armstrong (1:28:32); 81, John Knibb (Leamington C&AC, 1:28:54); 86, Neil Sheward (1:29:28); 93, Paul Royle (1:29:54); 95, Brian Miller (Leamington C&AC, 1:30:08); 105, Pete Teevan (Spa Striders, 1:31:19); 112, Anthony Young (1:32:03); 126; Robert Egan (Spa Striders, 1:33:31); 129, Andrew Cooknell (Leamington C&AC, 1:34:02); 130, Steve Hession (Spa Striders, 1:34:12); 131, Louisa Pointon (1:34:07); 132, Chris Hitchman (Leamington C&AC, 1:33:53); 143, Oliver Beasley (1:34:59); 144, Rachel Miller (1:34:55); 148, Rob Mantell (Spa Striders, 1:35:20); 150, Dorota Woloszynska (1:35:33); 165, Simon West ((Leamington C&AC, 1:36:17); 170, Chris Lyons (1:36:27); 176, Louise Andrews (1:36:50); 200, Steve Roberts (Leamington C&AC, 1:38:12); 218, Donna Arnold (1:38:56); 325 239, Hartwig Busch (Spa Striders, 1:40:59); 241, Ben Cohen (Spa Striders, 1:40:55); 243, Carolyn Wilkinson (Spa Striders, 1:41:29); 309, Courtney Depala (Leamington C&AC, 1:44:56); 313, Katherine Lambeth (Spa Striders, 1:44:58); 325, Tina Crow (1:45:44); 329, Ian Baynes (1:45:45); 330, Andy Pope (Spa Striders, 1:45:49); 334, Lloyd Harriman (Spa Striders, 1:46:20); 340, Gemma Ellis (1:46:31); 364, David Morris (1:46:55); 365, Daniel Lawrence (1:47:18); 366, Andrew Roach (Spa Striders, 1:47:23); 383, Matt Leydon (Spa Striders, 1:48:38); 390, Mairi Walker (Spa Striders, 1:48:31); 391, Linda Fullaway (1:48:21); 397, Saffia Del Torre (Leamington C&AC, 1:48:52); 405, Ruth Tennant (Spa Striders, 1:49:00); 412, Mike Cox (Spa Striders, 1:49:19); 418, Billy Morton (Spa Striders, 1:49:28); 424 Joe Chick (1:49:04); 429, Jane Kidd (1:50:52); 447, Nadine Lee (Spa Striders, 1:51:16); 454, Jude Baum (Spa Striders, 1:51:28); 470, Jenny Owen (Spa Striders, 1:52:27); 474, Ryan Baker (1:52:54); 482, Simon Reiter (Spa Striders, 1:52:51); 497, Doug Rattray (Spa Striders, 1:53:50); 505, Tracy Edwards (1:53:56); 514, Clare Bryan (Spa Striders, 1:54:25); 523, Emma Bish (Spa Striders, 1:54:57); 524, Kevin Baskerville (Spa Striders, 1:54:56); 538, Melissa Janda (1:55:30); 539, Jane Perkin (Leamington C&AC, 1:55:25); 546, Sandra Stokes (Spa Striders, 1:56:52); 552, Alan Malik (1:56:38); 554, Elisse Breugelmans(1:56:46); 556, Catherine Friggens (Spa Striders, 1:56:40); 562, Claire Goult (1:57:22); 591, Eugene McNally (Spa Striders, 1:57:53); 603, Ash Hogg (Spa Striders, 1:58:47); 612, Paul Harris (Spa Striders, 1:59:04); 615, Neill Butler (1:59:13); 619, Dave Lithgow (Spa Striders, 1:59:44); 624, Richard Broadbent (2:00:26); 625, Pam Grimwade (2:00:27); 688, James Robbins (Spa Striders, 2:05:57); 705, Kay Adams (Spa Striders, 2:05:44); 708, Amy Thompson (Spa Striders, 2:05:09); 715, John Sherry (2:06:27); 725, Abi Morton (Spa Striders, 2:07:41); 726, Shamira Naidu-Young (Leamington C&AC, 2:08:20); 801, Gary Perkins (Spa Striders, 2:13:15); 806, Tanya Folliot (2:13:22); 823, Colin Bailey (2:15:34); 824, Christopher Courtney (2:14:06); 896, Richard Clarke (2:23:23); 908, Evie Atkinson (2:24:38); 969, Tom Dable (2:31:43).