Zaine Mckenzie set for GB team camp and hoping for career in ice hockey

Zaine Mckenzie

Kenilworth’s Zaine Mckenzie, 17, is set to attend the Great Britain Under 20 team camp in June and July, having already played ice hockey for England at Under 15s level.

After attending Caludon Castle School for his high school years Zaine played two years for the Ontario hockey academy in Canada, scoring 11 goals with six assists in his first season of 43 games.

Born in Coventry, he started the sport aged just nine and picked it up quickly, representing the Midlands county team by the time he was 14 and England by the time he was 15.

“I’m very passionate about the sport and hope to one day influence young ice hockey players all over the country,” he said.

“Moving away to Canada was a very big step in my life, however I feel that living away from home allowed me to make big progress in my hockey - and my life.”

Zaine has aspirations of playing in the EIHL, the top professional ice hockey league in England.