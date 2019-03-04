Here's a selection of photos from the Warwick Half Marathon 2019
Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes at the weekend for the annual Warwick Half Marathon.
The Warwick Half Marathon, which started and finished at Warwick Racecourse, saw runners cover 13.1 miles through the countryside and villages. This year it was organised by the team at Warwick Racecourse and the Warwick Rotary Club. Here's a selection of photos from the event.
Pictured: Graham Suggett, Jackie Crampton and Alan Bailey. Photo by Mike Baker.