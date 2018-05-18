Heavy defeat for Taylor proves pivotal in Avenue’s derby defeat

Avenue ladies lost their encounter with Whitnash Ladies 51-42 despite winning two of the three triple rinks.

Their highest winning rink was skipped by Margaret Lawson with Karen Rheams and Sally Hayes who opened up a 6-2 lead at five ends and hung on to win 15-13.

Hazel Higgins (skip), Pat Harris and Dawn Chapman were also 6-2 up at five ends and extended their advantage to 14-3 at ten ends only to see Whitnash rally to draw level.

However, a last-end shot enabled Avenue to sneak it 19-18.

Terry Taylor (skip), Fran Parker and Jayne Longfield were level at five ends but found the Whitnash trio too strong and had slipped 13-3 down at ten ends, eventually going down 20-8.

Avenue had a convincing victory in their home mixed triples match against WCC, winning 101-58.

The highest winning rink was skipped by John Hughes with Stewart Aitken and Richard Weare who were 16-4 up at ten ends thanks to a run of 12 unanswered shots and went on to win 25-8.

Phil Wadland (skip), Keith Orme and Hazel Higgins were 7-4 up at ten on their way to a 19-6 success, while Dean Whyte (skip), Richard Muir and Sally Hayes also claimed a comfortable 23-10 triumph.

Nicky Walker (skip), Dave Miller and Colin Thomas were involved in a much tighter game, coming out with a 20-17 win, with Mick Preedy (skip), Keith Lemmon and Barry Connolly unable to complete the whitewash after suffering a 17-14 defeat.

Meanwhile, Phil Wadland skipped Graham Parker, Fran Parker and Margaret Lawson to a 19-16 victory over Kirsty Richards, Helen Slimm, Neal Hancock and Dan Box in the National Mixed Fours at Whitnash.