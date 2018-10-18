Green Army dominate the Green Leek 10k with firsts for Crabtree and Miller

Kenilworth Runners made it a winning double at the Green Leek 10k on Sunday morning.

Put on by the Green Leek Federation to raise funds for Burton Green and Leek Wootton Primary Schools, persistent rain made for tricky conditions over the 10.5k course which was run over tracks, trails and footpaths between the two villages.

Trying to keep warm ahead of the Green Leek 10k.

Runners’ Andy Crabtree won the race in 37min 16sec, with Rachel Miller first home in the ladies’ race in 44:39.

Kelly Burnett-Nicholl (47:04) and Shanika Samarasekera (47:28) were the fourth and fifth ladies, with Louise Andrews (49:11), who was running the race as part of a long run, first LV45.

Leamington C&AC’s Vassilis Andreoulakis finished third in 37:40, with clubmate Paul Okey knocking almost five minutes off his 2017 time to cross the line 20th in 43:59.

Spa Striders’ Ian Allen (37:45) was fourth overall, with Chris McKeown (38:02) fifth and Clare Hinton second lady in 46:15.

Laura Pettifer in Manchester.

There were 432 finishers.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 9, Joe Chick (41:52); 10, Dave Armstrong (42:24); 16, Ryan Baker (43:45); 19, David Chantrey (Spa Striders, 44:00); 21, Rob Mantell (Spa Striders, 44:09); 22, Stewart Underhill (44:13); 24, Simon Perkin (Leamington C&AC, 44:50); 26, Rob Egan (Spa Striders, 45:11); 30, Clive Pearce (45:48); 34, Craig Phillips (46:07); 37, Paolo Foglini (Leamington C&AC, 46:16); 38, Colin Bailey (46:22); 40, Peter Matthews (46:26); 41, Lloyd Harriman (Spa Striders, 46:54); 42, Kelly Burnett Nicholl (47:04); 44, Shanika Samarasekera (47:28); 45, Barry Elkington (47:41); 46, Russell Graham (47:42); 53, Doug Rattray (Spa Striders, 48:17); 56, Mairi Walker (Spa Striders, 48:25); 57, Matt Leydon (Spa Striders, 48:47); 60, Louise Andrews (49:11); 61, Neil Sheward (49:11); 65, Anne Hurrell (Spa Striders, 49:13); 72, Tina Crow (49:50); 81, Tim Fenton (50:44); 87, Nigel Fox (Spa Striders, 51:45); 91, Becky Phagura (51:58); 98, Lucy Marcovitch (Spa Striders, 52:36); 102, Neill Butler (52:59); 109, Lorne Williams (53:04); 110, Lucy Williams (52:50); 112, Emily Morris (53:07); 116, Lucy Hartwright (Spa Striders, 53:01); 118, Jude Baum (Spa Striders, 52:59); 120, Elisse Breugelmans (54:00); 122, Ruth Tennant (Spa Striders, 53:40); 123, Peter Schofield (Spa Striders, 53:40); 124, Linda Fullaway (54:18); 135, Ivan Wilson (55:04); 140, Lorraine Parsons (Spa Striders, 54:56); 149, James Robbins (55:25); 162, Brendon Asprey (55:53); 170, Laura Gould (Leamington C&AC, 57:14); 171, Claire Goult (57:14); 174, Tanya Folliot (57:33); 193, Jim Braithwaite (58:04); 197, Thomas Dable (58:28); 199, Robert Greenway (57:55); 217, Elena Savelieva (Spa Striders, 59:59); 218, Julie Heaton (Spa Striders, 60:00); 285, Kathleen McCann (Spa Striders, 64:58); 301, Lissy Clarke (65:41); 313, Sharon Moscrop (66:31), 332, Kathryn Houliston (Spa Striders, 68:43); 389, Pauline Dable (1:14:58); 430, Jenny Richards (1:37:26.

Emma Ford was the first of three Kenilworth Runners ladies to finish the Great Birmingham Run Half Marathon, crossing the line eighth lady in a new personal best of 1:26:12.

She was followed by Rachel Armstrong, also with a new PB of 1:43:07 and Kerrie Flippance (1:49:01).

Jack Gammon

Spa Striders were represented by Richard Sharman (1:34:00), Greg Harris (1:37:56), Ian Davis (1:39:57) and Susan Locke (1:52:27).

The race was won by Kadar Abdullahi of Birchfield Harriers in 66:06.

Leamington C&AC’s Richard Merrell ran a wet and cold Yorkshire Marathon on Sunday in a new PB of 2:49:30, finishing seventh in his age category.

Abi Morton (4:21:49) was the first Strider home, knocking 25 minutes off her best over the distance.

Natalie Dellar (4:40:14) came in next, followed by Ellen Powell (4:43:50), who also took 25 minutes off her PB and Billy Morton (4:45:29) who was battling a knee injury.

Kenilworth Runners’ Laura Pettifer continued her recent good form to finish 31st female and seventh LV35 in a new best of 1hr 27min 42sec in the Manchester Half Marathon, beating her previous mark by more than five minutes.

Spa Striders were represented by Fiona Edwards (1:38:48), Amanda Bonjour (1:47:59) Dave Lithgow (2:02:03) and Gary Perkins (2.09:45).

The race was won by Andy Vernon in 63:36.

Spa Striders’ Dan Fleming (1:27:12) stormed to a new personal best at the Goodwood Festival of Running Half Marathon, finishing eighth overall and third V35.

Meanwhile, clubmate Liz Draper completed the Royal Parks Half Marathon in London in 1:58:49.

Elsewhere, Charlotte Everard (57:58) was fourth lady at the Studland Stampede, while Sue Cox (46:16) was the first FV50 at the Daventry 10k, with Ves Hill running 57:18.

Emma Teevan completed the October race in the Draycote Water Winter 10k Series in 59:25.

Kenilworth Runners’ Andrew Lawrence finished the Leicester Marathon in 3:53 which was a bit down on his expectations due to some horrendous weather and recent races and travelling taking their toll.

Spa Striders’ Chris Jones paced a friend around in 2:05.

Striders’ ultra runner Jack Gammon achieved qualification for his dream race, the Western States 100, by completing the Centurion Autumn 100 at the weekend in 26hr 23min 20sec.

The race around the Thames path and into Oxfordshire started in ideal conditions for running but soon got hot through the first two 25-mile sections.

Heavy rain and colder conditions then blighted the second half of the race as Gammon was forced to dig deep to complete the fourth leg which went out to Reading before returning to the start and finish line at Goring.

Gammon, who already holds one qualification for the Western States 100, now holds two tickets for the entry lottery which takes place on December 1.

The endurance run takes place on trails in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains and claims to be the world’s oldest 100-mile trail race.