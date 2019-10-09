We deserved three points, says Easterlow after United draw

Racing Club Warwick boss Scott Easterlow was left frustrated despite his side claiming a late leveller at the Butts Arena on Saturday.

Kevin Thornton’s 84th-minute spot-kick cancelled out Matthew Gardener’s 25th-minute opener to earn his side a useful point but Easterlow felt it could, and should, have been three.

“Drawing away from home is never bad but on the balance of play we were massively disappointed we never took all three points,” said Easterlow.

“The first half was more even than the second but even in the first half we had more chances than them.

“Second half we were camped in their half. We just couldn’t find back of net. Numerous efforts we should have done better with.

“It felt like it was going to be one those days but we got a lucky penalty late on.”

Racing fielded new signings Rudy Misambo and Danico Johnson and the returning Kevin Thornton, while Danny Fraser and Ty Knight helped strengthen the starting XI as they looked to end a run of three successive league defeats.

Charlie Bannister was called upon early on, tipping a long-range effort around the post before Knight fed Fraser who fired over.

Knight again did well down the left and fed Trea Bertie whose shot was cleared off the line.

Just as Racing Club seemed to be getting the edge, a fine cross from the left picked out an unmarked Matthew Gardner and his fine finish put United ahead.

A Fraser shot from the left narrowly missed the far post before Gardner almost made it two with a crashing header against the bar as United finished the half strongly.

After the interval, a long ball from Joe Smith put Fraser in but with only the keeper to beat, he shot wide. Smart play then ended with Misambo trying a speculative effort that went well over.

Against the run of play, Gardner almost put the game out of their reach but missed a simple header.

Fraser and Dale Wigmore were always in the thick of the action and Fraser’s long-range effort was well tipped over by the United keeper Francis.

Just as it looked like Racing were heading for another away defeat, Wigmore took a quick throw to Knight who was dragged backwards.

The referee took his time, maybe confused by the multitude of lines on the new artificial pitch, but eventually pointed to the spot and Thornton stepped up to stroke home from 12 yards.

Bertie almost snatched all three points after being fed by Tory Herbert but dragged his shot wide before a Camwell free-kick was well saved by Bannister in the dying embers of the game.

Racers return to the cup trail on Saturday when they entertain Long Eaton, top scorers in the Midland Premier, in the first round of the FA Vase.

“You should always be confident when playing at home,” said Easterlow. “And I honestly believe things are starting to click for us so hopefully we can start a run of results this week.”