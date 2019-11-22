Team-mates need to match March’s desire to score goals, says Holleran

Leamington boss Paul Holleran has warned his side not to become too reliant on the goals of Josh March.

The summer signing from Alvechurch follows in a rich tradition of prolific frontmen for Brakes, with Matty Stenson and Colby Bishop having led the line before him.

A hat-trick in the 3-0 win at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday and the winner in the come-from-behind 3-2 victory at home to Banbury United on Tuesday evening took March’s goal tally to an impressive 17 for the campaign.

March sat out the majority of Tuesday’s Birmingham Senior Cup tie, with Dexter Walters, Kieran Dunbar and Jordan Murphy given the chance to impress from the start and Connor Taylor playing in an advanced role.

Murphy’s return to the first team was rewarded with the opener and Holleran knows that if his side are to distance themselves from the Conference North’s bottom two, the goal output of his wide men needs to improve.

“It’s massively important with the system we play that other people chip in for us as well,” admitted Holleran.

“The one thing about Jordan Murphy is that he always nicks a goal. He will get ten goals a season.

“We’ve got Dexter, Kaiman [Anderson] and Kieran and they need to show more desire to get into the box and score.

“I said at the start of the season that we would need goals from more areas.

“Josh has done well for us but it’s still something we are working on.

“He’s having a really good patch but he will have a bad patch and it’s up to the other players to take responsibility.”

March’s last-minute winner spared Brakes penalties in midweek and Holleran is hoping for a similarly positive outcome from tomorrow’s FA Trophy clash at home to fellow Conference North side Spennymoor.

“I’d be happy to play to a finish,” he said.

“We’re on the back of two really good attacking performances.

“It’s better opposition but we’ll have a real good go.

“We’ll be going all out to win the game as we don’t want to be travelling up there on a Tuesday night.”