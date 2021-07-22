Southam United boss confident his squad will be competitive

Southam United manager Richard Kay

Southam United’s pre-season programme got off to a solid start last week with victory over Rugby Borough and a draw against Nuneaton Griff at Bobby Hancocks Park on Saturday, writes David Hucker.

Playing in the Midland Football League Division One, Griff had lost their opening match 7-2 at Coventry Copsewood, but drew 3-3 with Saints with goals from Chidilim Okolo, Ricky Barby and Matty Compton.

Simon Barby put Saints ahead against Leicestershire Senior League opponents Rugby Borough the previous Wednesday and academy graduate Cam Powers made it a 2-0 win.

Goalkeeper Olly Manuel returned to the club, having last played in the 2012/13 season and, although manager Richard Kay described it as “a guest appearance”, his experience would be a help to the young Saints side as they embark in their first season in the Oxfordshire Senior League.

“Saturday was another good run-out in blistering heat” said Kay.

“It’s been great to look at over 20 players over the course of the last two games. It’s very much a new squad of players, but we have shown very positive signs already that we will be a competitive outfit.”

“When people saw players leaving, they would have looked to the team and me and wondered which direction we were going in.

“We have now moved on to the national league pyramid (Step 7) and have a good squad again that will be there or thereabouts at the end.”

Saints, who have announced Ashley Knights as captain and Simon Barby as vice captain, are away at Balsall & Berkwell FC tomorrow (Saturday) before travelling to Blackpool Wren Rovers of the West Lancashire League on the 31st and Stockton the week after (August 6).