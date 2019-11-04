Southam’s dreams of Vase glory are sheer Folly

There was no happy ending for Southam United on their return to action after a two-week break, as they went out of the Birmingham FA Saturday Vase to Coventry Alliance hosts Folly Lane, writes David Hucker.

Manager Richard Kay blamed the 3-1 loss on a combination of factors, including missed chances and the demands on his small squad of their fourth cup competition already this season.

Two goals down within half an hour, Saints gave themselves a chance of retrieving the tie when Frankie Baigent pulled one back in the second half but conceded again before the end.

“That’s another cup tie that has got away from us for not being sharp enough in both boxes,” said Kay.

“We could and should have been out of sight in the first half with the numerous clear-cut chances we created but a mix of poor finishing and an inspired display from the Folly Lane keeper saw us go into the break two goals down.”

“Again, I can’t fault the work rate and application in horrendous playing conditions but our sharpness in both boxes has cost us.”

The cup action is costing Saints ground in their uhlsport Hellenic League programme, as they slipped to fourth behind Headington Amateurs, who were 4-1 winners over Chinnor on Saturday, and are now six points behind leaders Adderbury Park, who still have a 100 per cent record after seven matches.

Saints are back in cup action again on Saturday when they visit Aston Clinton in the Chairmans Challenge Cup and they then go to Moreton Rangers Reserves in the league the following Tuesday.