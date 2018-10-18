Slevin leaves Racing Club to join Stourport

Long-serving Racing Club Warwick midfielder Martin Slevin has left the club to join Stourport Swifts.

Swifts, who play in the Midland League Premier Division, announced the capture of Slevin on Twitter this morning, saying: “Delighted to announce the signing of @Martin_Slevin1. Slev fits the profile perfectly of what we are trying to achieve at the football club and brings a desire that you can’t coach.”

Slevin has made 12 appearances this season and Racers boss Scott Easterlow said the club were unable to match the package offered by Swifts.

“It’s obviously disappointing,” he said.

“I tried to convince Slev that playing for us at the top end of our league was a better place to play his football than Swifts at the wrong end of the league above.

“In the end I don’t think it was a footballing decision from him and he has to do what is right for his young family.

“He goes with mine and the club’s very best wishes.”