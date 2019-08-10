Shot-shy Racing Club Warwick bow out of FA Cup at first hurdle

Racing Club bowed out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 defeat to their fellow Midland League Premier Division side this afternoon, writes Paul Okey.

Goals in each half did the damage and despite Racers enjoying plenty of possession, especially in the second half, their shot-shy attack failed to sufficiently test visiting keeper Connor Hopkins.

Action from Racing Club's FA Cup clash with AFC Wulfrunians.

Adam Miles drilled a shot just wide in the seventh minute after the first spell of home possession and the former Central Ajax man had to be alert at the other end to head clear a dangerous free-kick from James Hill.

Miles and Liam Riley-Stewart both went into the book in the space of a couple of minutes, with both benches arguing their man had won the ball before the livewire Jumaane Meggoe was gifted a superb opportunity to open the scoring after Joseph Smith had misjudged a long goal kick. However, with just Bannister to beat, Meggoe’s effort was more backpass than shot.

The visitors broke the deadlock on the half-hour with a goal out of nothing. There seemed little on for Chris Knight when the ball bounced up on the right flank but he produced a superb volley which arced into the top corner with Bannister well beaten.

Jarrell Hylton was forced off for the home side with an injury shortly before the break, with Adam Knight replacing him and it could have been worse for the home side a minute before the break.

However, on the stretch, Ashley Evans was unable to guide home a cross at the far post.

Racing Club were much improved after the restart but it was AFC Wulfrunians who had the first chance, Angelo Franco showing good strength to work a shooting position before hitting his effort straight at Bannister.

A good turn from Muzzy Nduna inside the box ended with a shot over the bar, while Knight was unable to guide his shot on target after ghosting in on the angle.

The legs of Bannister kept Racing Club in it, denying Franco after Scott Turner had misjudged a throw-in.

A tame 30-yard shot from Chris Johnston summed up the increasing desperation the home side were showing and their task got even harder in the 73rd minute when Meggoe wriggled free of his marker and fired past Bannister.

Knight was denied by the trailing leg of Hopkins as he attempted to prod home Danny Fraser’s cross to the far post and Smith and Turner both failed to hit the target as Racers, now playing 3-4-3, pressed for a way back.

Jean Dakouri fired across the face of goal after the visitors struggled to clear a corner and Fraser curled a free-kick straight at Hopkins in injury time but in truth, Racing Club never looked like getting back into the tie.