Racing Club Warwick look ahead to next season

Racing Club Warwick have already tied down four members of their promotion-winning side for the 2019/20 campaign.

Keeper Charlie Bannister, captain Scott Turner midfielder Luke Cole and Manager’s Player of the Year Joe Smith have all committed to the club for the forthcoming Midland League Premier season.

Bannister came through the youth ranks at Aston Villa and became a member of their under-23 squad before being snapped up by Watford where he spent the 2016/17 campaign.

He then went on to Kidderminster Harriers before being captured by Easterlow at the beginning of last season.

He said the decision to stay at Townsend Meadow was an easy one to make.

“After the season we’ve just had and the success we enjoyed, it was a no-brainer really,” said Bannister.

“I spoke with Scotty [Easterlow] about his visions for this season and it’s clear he wants to progress again and challenge at the top end of the table and that’s what I wanted to hear.”

He added: “There’s a lot of room for improvement but we have a great changing room and I’m sure we’ll be able to compete again this year.

“I really enjoyed last season and hopefully next season will be the same, if not better.”

Turner, who moved to Racers from Highgate, echoed Bannister’s sentiments, saying: “It was an easy decision and I think the conversation lasted two minutes.

“Personally, last year was one of the most enjoyable seasons for me, with promotion topping it off. But I know the club doesn’t want to stand still and I want to be a part of that.”

