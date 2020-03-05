Racing Club Warwick boss speaks of shock after dismissal . . . but club chairman says the timing was right

Scott Easterlow has expressed his surprise after being sacked as Racing Club Warwick manager by email, writes Paul Okey.

However, they have struggled after making the step up to the Premier Division and currently sit fourth from bottom.

Time to go: Easterlow and assistant Tony Clarke

“I don’t want to get into the nitty gritty because I believe a club’s business is just that,” he said. “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t come as complete surprise, though, only catching the email as I was preparing for training that night.”

Easterlow admits a conversation with club chairman Gary Vella was the catalyst for the parting of the ways, with the club’s goals for next season failing to match those of the ambitious young manager.

“I was completely up front with him as that’s what I thought was best for him and the club,“ said Easterlow. “I just wanted some clarification as to what he was thinking for next season as I felt we needed to step up in terms of our approach and try take it to the next level.”

Vella conceded a failure to challenge for promotion in their first season in the Midlands Premier had left Easterlow frustrated. And, with the revenue streams not set to pick up until a new artificial pitch is installed, felt it was only a matter of time before the well-thought-of boss opted to chance his arm at a club higher up the pyramid.

“Scott was a lot more optimistic than I was and I think he has been frustrated he hasn’t achieved what he wanted and frustrated by the commitment of players at our level,” said Vella.

“It was always going to be steady transition here with the work going on and the infrastructure.

“It will take a bit of time before we are ready to challenge for promotion.

“We wanted more commitment from Scott but we feel he will regret it if he stays here next season so with that in mind we thought it was the right time to part ways.”

Easterlow, who was previously in charge at Stockton, said it was no time to be bitter, however, saying he was proud of what he had achieved in his time at Townsend Meadow.

“I want to the thank the players for their efforts, they know what I think of them past and present, fans for their support which has more than trebled in our time at the club and I feel like I have made some lifelong friends I’m sure.

“Finally my management team who backed me 100 per cent all the way till very end, from a side three seasons ago that local lads wouldn’t play for to the club’s first promotion in 30 years to step 5. Not forgetting the Vase run and the cup final we reached. Some great memories made and a piece of history that no one can take away from us.

“There was always going to come a time when I left the club, that’s the nature of the game I’m in so you have to accept it. “The club have to do what’s right for them and they believe they have.”

With assistant Tony Clarke having also left Racing Club, youth team manager Jason Pyott is expected to take charge of first-team matters as Vella and the board sift through the applications which he said already stood at 22.

“We’ll take stock, look who has applied and make a decision,” he said.