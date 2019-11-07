Racing Club are looking up after back-to-back wins

Racing Club Warwick manager Scott Easterlow says his side now have the perfect opportunity to cement their place in the top half of the Midland League Premier.

Successive wins over AFC Wulfrunians and Coventry Sphinx have seen Racers rise to tenth after a stuttering start to their first taste of a higher level in 30 years.

The form of Danico Johnson has left Ellis short of minutes.

Racers now face a run of fixtures against teams in and around them, with back-to-back home games against Tividale on Saturday and Highgate on Tuesday followed by trips to Worcester City and South Normanton.

And, with confidence high, Easterlow says his side were disappointed to have had a blank Saturday.

“The next four games are all sides in and around us so they are big games for us really - six-pointers almost,” said Easterlow.

“It feels good to have two wins back to back and we were a bit disappointed we never had a fixture on Saturday as after a win you want to just get back out there and play the next game.

“In saying that, the weather washed out many games last week in the end so we didn’t lose any ground on teams in front of us.”

Having chopped and changed the squad over the opening months of the season, the turnover of players has slowed down at Townsend Meadow in recent weeks.

However, while time away from league action looked the perfect opportunity for Racing Club to put some work in on the training ground, illness put paid to that on Tuesday night.

“We had to cancel training as we have a sickness bug that’s around the squad in five or six players,” said Easterlow.

“With numbers missing and the fact we don’t want it to spread we have called training off and asked lads to do their own bits, either down the gym or going for a run to keep people ticking over.”

One player who will not be featuring in Racers’ forthcoming fixtures, however, is Curvin Ellis, with Easterlow confirming the burly striker’s exit in midweek.

Ellis joined in the summer from Redditch but has found himself squeezed out by Danico Johnson and amid interest from Romulus has been allowed to leave the club.

“We have lost Curvin Ellis for the weekend,” confirmed Easterlow.

“We received a seven day-approach for him on Friday which I chose to waive as I know Curvin has been frustrated at his lack off football with us since returning from his holiday.

“It’s a shame because he was someone we thought could be a real option for us but the form of Danico Johnson since he came in has kept Curv sidelined and as much as we would have liked to have kept Curvin I appreciate lads want to play football and he feels the move is best for him now to get that.”