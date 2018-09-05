Racers head to Coalville Town full of confidence

Racing Club boss Scott Easterlow says Pegasus Junior will not be the only team to be hit by an avalanche of goal this season by his rampant side.

Racers took their goal tally to 39 goals from eight games after putting ten past the hapless Juniors and Easterlow said his side have goalscorers throughout the squad.

“We never looked in danger and I don’t think Charlie (Bannister) had a save to make,” said Easterlow who handed a debut to former Brake Jamie Tank in the FA Vase win.

“It was pleasing as last weekend we had a chat and have decided to change a few things and it seemed to work, albeit the team we played looked a standard below us.

“But take nothing away from our lads, I think on our day we could do that to a side from our league.

“It was nice to get plenty of people on the scoresheet in preparation for Saturday’s FA Cup game, too.”

Racers will face a stern test of their goalscoring credentials at the weekend when they make the trip to Coalville for their FA Cup first round qualifying tie.

Coalville sit in second place in the Evo-Stik South Premier Division Central but Easterlow does not rule out a third shock after wins over Coleshill and Malvern Town in the previous rounds.

“The lads should go there full of confidence now but we’re under no illusions we’re going to be in for a tough afternoon at Coalville.

“Getting a result isn’t an impossible task, though, and we need to understand it’s a one-off game and we have nothing to lose.

“The message to the players will be ‘let’s throw the kitchen sink at them and see what happens’.”