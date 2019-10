Lou Smith captures the action from Racing Club Warwick's home defeat to Long Eaton in the FA Vase.

Racers bowed out of the FA Vase at the first-round stage after gifting their Midland League Premier Division rivals a three-goal start. Dale Wigmore pulled one back from Racers in the 57th minute and Sean Castleton scored with six minutes remaining but despite a grandstand finish the home side were unable to get back on terms.

