PHOTO GALLERY: Central Ajax v Coventry Plumbing
Coventry Plumbing gain revenge for league defeat courtesy of a 2-1 victory at Ajax Park in the Les James Challenge Cup.
Goals in the openng 20 minutes from Connoll Farrell and Jordan Powell took the visitors through to the second round with Jordan Trinder replying for Ajax.
Action from Central Ajax's Les James Challenge Cup clash at home to Coventry Plumbing. Pictures: Lou Smith
