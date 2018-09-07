Stenson is rewarded for a fine August with award

Leamington striker Matty Stenson has been named Vanarama National League North Player of the Month for August.

The 24-year-old made a stunning start to his Brakes career, scoring six goals in the month to fire his side into the play-off spots, including crucial strikes against Boston United and Bradford.

And the summer signing from Barwell said the accolade is further confirmation that he can be a success at Step 2.

“This award is a great achievement for me,” said Stenson.

“Coming from lower-league football there’s always that doubt you might not be good enough for the level.

“But since coming to Leamington the lads and staff have been great to me so it’s made it easier for me to play my football.

“To come to the Conference North and get Player of the Month in the first month of the season is something I’m really pleased with.

“We’ve had a decent start so hopefully I can push on and help keep us up there.”