Racing Club on lookout for a new coach after Baird exit

Racing Club Warwick are looking for a new first-team coach after the departure of Alex Baird.

Baird left his assistant manager’s role on Thursday, with Racing Club issuing a statement saying: “The club would like to thank Bairdy for all of his hard work and dedication during his short time with us and we wish him well for the future.”

Both the club and Baird are remaining tightlipped as to the reasons behind the parting of the ways, with first-team boss Scott Easterlow now planning to promote current coach Andy Taylor to the assistant manager’s position.

Former Southam United boss Baird, who also had a playing role at Townsend Meadow, admitted he was disappointed to be leaving the club.

He said: “I’d like to thank the chairman for giving me the opportunity and the experience, players and coaches for all their work.

“It’s a shame that the relationship didn’t work but it was a pleasure to be involved and I wish Warwick all the best for the remainder of the season.”

Racing Club Warwick are in action tomorrow night when they entertain Boldmere St Michaels in the League Cup (7.45pm).