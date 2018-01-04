Racing Club expecting a big crowd for six-pointer

Racing Club Warwick are expecting a bumper crowd on Saturday for the visit of promotion rivals Atherstone Town, writes Paul Okey.

Racing Club made it eight wins in a row with a 5-0 success at Pershore Town last time out and manager Scott Easterlow says the belief among the players has spread to the terraces, with a sizable away following making it to King George’s Way.

And with Atherstone, who sit nine points ahead of Racers in Midland League Division One, sure to bring a sizable backing to Townsend Meadow, it promises to be an atmosphere to savour.

“We took 60 fans away on Boxing Day,” said Easterlow. “Slowly people are believing we’re in this title race.

“To take them away and on Boxing Day is great and obviously we expect more watching at home games now.

“Atherstone will bring their decent following with them so I’m expecting a big gate.”

As well as facing Atherstone on Saturday, Racing Club have to entertain fourth-placed Studley in January and Easterlow is aware his side will need to keep their winning streak going if they are to hang on to the coat-tails of the frontrunners.

“I think within the next month we will see where we are at as a club and how far we have come in a short time.

“Atherstone are one the favourites to win the league and have been a team trying to get out of this league for a long time now.

“A lot of people talk to me about how great it’s going and can see the improvements but if we are to be a big side in this league we have to beat the big sides and Atherstone are certainly one of them.

“With games being called off over last few weeks I have had the luxury of being able to watch Atherstone twice, so we will have a gameplan to try and pick up the points

“Apart from Mike Ellis and Josh Blake (both suspended) we have a full squad to choose from and that’s all you can ask for when these big games come around.”