Racers in seven heaven as they put first-day defeat behind them

Racing Club Warwick erased Saturday’s opening defeat by dismantling Stapenhill at Townsend Meadow on Tuesday evening.

Wade Malley headed just wide for the home side before Ben Mackey showed superb strength to hold off a challenge and blast home to open the scoring.

Trea Bertie latched on to a superb Alex Price ball to power past three players before the keeper saved well and Mackey curled an effort over.

However, it was only a matter of time before the second goal, with Bertie gliding past the keeper and slotting home from a tight angle.

Racers keeper Charlie Bannister, signed to replace the injured Ryan Young, made a fine stop to his left as Stapenhill tried to respond and then saved well at the striker’s feet.

Mackey scored the third after Marc Passey put him clean through to slide home left-footed and was then inches away from completing his hat-trick.

After the break, Luke Cole found Bertie in acres of space and he rounded the keeper before dumping a despairing defender on the floor and tapping in a fine goal.

A well-worked Alex Price corner then allowed Cole to head in the home side’s fifth.

Malley almost made it six after a scintillating run but was denied by the keeper.

A neat one-two between Mackey and Mike Ellis set up the striker for his hat-trick, with the Stapenhill keeper spilling the ball into his path.

Bertie then wrapped up his hat-trick with a clever turn and shot proving too hot for the keeper to handle.