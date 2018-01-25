Racers doing it the hard way in their silverware quest

The fixture pile-up he feared would happen has come to pass for Racing Club Warwick manager Scott Easterlow.

Successive call-offs, in the league at home to Studley and in the Midweek Floodlit Challenge Cup at Tividale, mean Racers, who were already playing catch-up to the sides above them in the Midland League Division One, now face the prospect of successive Saturday-Tuesday games for the remainder of the season.

The problem has been compounded by Racers’ run to the third round of the FA Vase and their current interest in two cup competitions and Easterlow said it was something he foresaw in the opening months of the campaign.

“Earlier in the season when fixtures kept coming through and we were rarely allocated a midweek game it surprised me,” said Easterlow. “Even more so after the lads had such a good FA Vase run which takes priority on a Saturday should you advance.

“I potentially knew back then we would have a backlog of games should we lose any to bad weather in the coming months and obviously that has happened now.

“And, down to our own success in two other cups as well as the Vase sees us with a lot of fixtures coming our way.

“It’s not ideal but I’m sure with the quality and numbers we have we’ll cope.”

Easterlow has continually bolstered his ranks this season, with Trea Bertie the latest acquisition at Townsend Meadow.

It leaves the Midland League’s sixth-placed side with a squad of 31 going into the business end of the campaign and the Racers boss says he plans to utilise his resources to the full.

“I have every confidence in every player we have signed that they are capable of getting a result on any given day no matter who we choose to put out there.

“So far to a man the players to date have been superb, even though it can be frustrating, for some more than others.

“But everyone will play a massive part now that’s a guarantee as we will definitely have two games a week most weeks from here on in until the end of season and possibly even three some weeks.

“We will work it on a rotation system to try and spread the workload and keep people fresh while still trying to get the results.”

Racing Club travel to Brocton in the league on Saturday before entertaining Boldmere St Michaels in the League Cup on Tuesday evening.