Magunda still has a part to play at Leamington, says Holleran

Leamington boss Paul Holleran says it is not the end of the road for Joe Magunda at the club.

It was confirmed this morning that Magunda has joined Southern League Central Division side Tamworth on a dual registration deal, potentially severing a six-year association with his hometown club.

However, Holleran revealed that the move is aimed at getting the 29-year-old back to his best form to the benefit of both the player and Brakes.

He was also keen to stress the switch had been a long time in the planning and not as a direct result of Saturday’s defeat to Curzon Ashton which saw Magunda withdrawn on the hour.

“Joe needs to get a run of first-team games down his neck to get back to his best,” said Holleran.

“It would have happened three weeks ago but Joe was working away in London - now he’s back.

“We’ve got Reece Flanagan, Joe Clarke, Callum Gittings and Joe fighting for the same place.

“It’s something Joe wants to do.

“He’ll do a great job for Tamworth who are a good club and it will do him the world of good.

“I’m aware players have gone out and not come back but Joe wants to play at the highest level he can.

“He’s played a lot of games for me and I’m hoping he can go on to play a lot more.”