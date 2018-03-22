In-form Leamington confirm three deals ahead of Moors trip

Following on from a third successive 1-0 win, there was further good news for Leamington on the transfer front today.

The paperwork has been completed to extend the stay of loanee Dan Udoh, while goalkeeper Paul Evans has signed on a dual registration from Alvechurch.

Paul Holleran has also moved to bring in Jordon Sangha on loan from Walsall.

The 20-year-old Dudley-based midfielder has spent time out on loan at AFC Telford and Rushall Olympic and has been likened to Kieran Dunbar by Holleran.

“He’s a bit like Kieran. He’s always caught my eye,” said Holleran of Sangha, who has made two Checkatrade Trophy appearances for the Saddlers. “I was a bit concerned about the wide areas and thankfully the opportunity came around to bring him in.”

Holleran was speaking ahead of tonight’s long trip to Spennymoor, which promises to be a severe test of his side’s winning streak.

The match was originally scheduled for March 3 but despite extensive work on the pitch by the home side, severe weather conditions forced the league to step in and postpone the game.

It was one of a number of call-offs for the play-off-chasing Moors and has left them with up to five games in hand on some of their rivals.

However, despite an FA Trophy run compounding their pitch problems, Holleran has little sympathy for tonight’s opponents.

“When there is a problem with facilities, everyone pays the price.

“As you go up the leagues, pitches should be part of the ground grading.

“It’s happening far too often and it’s down to a lack of investment in the pitch.

“They then get the benefit of teams travelling all the way up there on a Thursday night.”