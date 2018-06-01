Holleran has no doubt new signing Stenson can go on to bigger things

Paul Holleran believes Leamington’s latest signing Matty Stenson has got what it takes to follow in the footsteps of Danny Newton and Courtney Baker -Richardson.

The capture of the 24-year-old from Barwell marks the latest stage in a meteoric rise for the striker who only joined the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side at the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

Thirty-nine goals for Leicester Road in Division One of the Midland League brought him to the attention of Barwell and 20 goals in his debut season saw him tied to a contract with Jimmy Ginnelly’s side in March.

Now, just over a year after playing in Step 6, Stenson has the opportunity to impress at Step 2 and Holleran firmly believes it will merely be a stopping-off point on his way to League football.

“He’s got all the attributes to follow the same path as Danny Newton and Courtney Baker-Richardson,” said Holleran of the former Coundon Court School pupil.

“I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He’s a local boy - he works in Leamington and lives this side of Coventry - and he’s an attacking player with different dimensions to his game.

“I really think he can make the step up.”