Holleran hails positive impact of Dodd after Boston boost

Leamington boss Paul Holleran paid tribute to Matty Dodd after the returning winger helped inspire his side to only their second National League North victory since Christmas.

Dodd moved from Stourbridge to fill the void left by Kaine Felix who departed last week after struggling with the 160-mile -round commute.

And Dodd, who made 199 appearances in his first spell with the club, was instrumental in Brakes’ gritty 1-0 win at Boston, a victory that lifted them four points clear of the relegation zone.

“Kaine was finding it difficult,” admitted Holleran of the former York City forward.

“We always try to keep players in the radius of the football club up to a maximum of an hour but with Kaine we thought it was worth the gamble.

“It didn’t work out and it’s hard to explain sometimes.

“We looked at Matty and he knows the club inside and out and we thought he’d have a positive impact.

“And judging by training last week and Saturday he has.

“He’s a popular character, he did well for us first around and I’m sure he will do well for us again.”

Ahmed Obeng, restored to the starting line-up after coming off the bench against Harrogate Town, scored the only goal of the game in Lincolnshire to lift Leamington to within a win of 13th place.

However, despite Brakes comfortably seeing out the game, they had to do it with ten men after Joe Magunda became their third player in four matches to receive his marching orders.

And his red card, minutes after coming on in place of Dodd, again left Holleran questioning his side’s game management.

“We’ve got Jack (Edwards) back from suspension on Saturday but we need as many options as we can - it’s not ideal.

“It’s a challenge we didn’t have to make.”

Brakes entertain Blyth Spartans tomorrow who come into the game on the back of three successive 3-0 victories and sit fourth in the table.