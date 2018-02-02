Ferriby’s point at Chorley is a useful wake-up call - Holleran

Leamington boss Paul Holleran said nothing short of a victory will be acceptable at North Ferriby tomorrow.

The Villagers sit 22 points from safety having picked up just eight points from their 27 National League North fixtures since dropping down from the Conference National.

A point at Chorley last Saturday stemmed a ten-game losing streak for Chris Bolder’s men and Holleran admitted it was a useful reminder that despite their hosts’ forlorn position the three points cannot be taken for granted.

“It’s a game we have to win regardless of whether they’ve brought in a few new faces or gone to Chorley and got a great result,” said Holleran.

“The reality is that they will get beat a lot between now and the end of the season but they will pick up three or four results.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re not one of them.”

Brakes sit just a point above the drop zone themselves after a heartbreaking injury-time defeat to Darlington last time out, with the match turning on the 40th-minute sending-off of Joe Clarke.

“The sending off is disappointing, there’s no two ways about it. To give a player a second yellow card for a coming together is bitterly disappointing,” said Holleran who admitted the decision was just one of a number to go against his side in recent weeks.

“Danny Udoh gets taken down in the box but because he gets straight back up he doesn’t get anything.

“If you stick to the rules, play fair and don’t roll about you don’t get anything.

“I said to the third official, do you want us to roll around and surround officials?

“Because we’re not doing it and we’re getting punished.”

Despite his anger at the officiating, Holleran was honest enough to admit his own failings as Brakes failed to see the game out, with Steve Thompson’s 92nd-minute winner coming shortly after the hosts had given up possession cheaply inside the Darlington half.

“We’ve had substitutions that have made a big improvement but on Saturday we must take responsibility as staff.

“What we wanted the subs to do, we didn’t make it clear enough. The shape wasn’t quite right.

“When you’ve got ready- made Conference North players it easier, it is much harder with young kids learning the game.”